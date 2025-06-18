Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST) CFO Udaychandra Devasper Sells 38,450 Shares

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 38,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $20,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 759,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,325.65. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stardust Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDST opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Stardust Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Stardust Power alerts:

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Analysts expect that Stardust Power Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stardust Power

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stardust Power stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stardust Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDST Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.82% of Stardust Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Stardust Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Stardust Power

About Stardust Power

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stardust Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stardust Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.