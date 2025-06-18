Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST) CFO Udaychandra Devasper Sells 38,450 Shares

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 38,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $20,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 759,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,325.65. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stardust Power Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SDST opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Stardust Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.35.
Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Analysts expect that Stardust Power Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Stardust Power
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SDST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Stardust Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.11.
Read Our Latest Report on Stardust Power
About Stardust Power
Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stardust Power
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Stardust Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stardust Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.