Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Director Frank Stephen Borowicz Sells 42,200 Shares

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 42,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$64,566.00.

Hemisphere Energy Price Performance

Hemisphere Energy stock opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.63 and a 52 week high of C$2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

About Hemisphere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.