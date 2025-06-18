Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Director Frank Stephen Borowicz Sells 42,200 Shares

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 42,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$64,566.00.
Hemisphere Energy Price Performance
Hemisphere Energy stock opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.63 and a 52 week high of C$2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80.
About Hemisphere Energy
