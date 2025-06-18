BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BioLargo Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLGO opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. BioLargo has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.

