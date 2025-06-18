Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells 599 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 599 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $77,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,770. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ban Seng Teh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Ban Seng Teh sold 3,594 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $467,220.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $7,927,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Ban Seng Teh sold 11,309 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,357,080.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Ban Seng Teh sold 4,201 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $483,115.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $130.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.49. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.40. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $133.50.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,729,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 9,116.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 254,354 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

