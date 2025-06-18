Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director James Richard Perry Sells 1,369 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ET opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 38,205,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,240,000 after purchasing an additional 951,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,170,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,329,000 after purchasing an additional 182,705 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.0% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,120,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

