Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

In other Oric Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 2,976 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $29,789.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,191.17. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $65,056 in the last ninety days. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $769.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Oric Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

