Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $50.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio is 2.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 65,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

