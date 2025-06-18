Comparing LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) and Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and Nelnet”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.95 billion 0.61 $150.76 million $1.06 6.68 Nelnet $2.14 billion 1.92 $184.04 million $5.29 21.37

Analyst Recommendations

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than LexinFintech. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nelnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LexinFintech and Nelnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nelnet 0 1 0 0 2.00

LexinFintech presently has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 92.09%. Nelnet has a consensus target price of $98.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.31%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Nelnet.

Dividends

LexinFintech pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nelnet pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. LexinFintech pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nelnet pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LexinFintech is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nelnet has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Nelnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Nelnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Nelnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 9.44% 12.52% 5.88% Nelnet 9.44% 6.00% 1.39%

Summary

Nelnet beats LexinFintech on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Nelnet

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc. engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services. This segment also offers student loan servicing software; business process outsourcing services specialized in contact center management, such as inbound calls, outreach campaigns and sales, and interacting with customers through multi-channels, and processing and technology services. The Education Technology Services and Payments segment provides financial management services; school information system software; website design and cost-effective admissions software; FACTS Giving, a donation platform; and customized professional development and coaching services, educational instruction services, and technology products that aid in teacher and student evaluations. This segment also offers tuition payment plans, and service and technology for student billings, payments, and refunds; solutions for in-person, online, and mobile payment experiences on campus; payment processing services, such as credit card and electronic transfer; faith community, giving, and learning management services and technologies; and an integrated commerce payment platform, financial management, and tuition payment plan services, as well as a school management platform that provides administrative, information and financial management, and communication functions for K-12 schools. The Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. The Nelnet Bank segment operates as an internet industrial bank. It also offers investment advisory, insurance, and reinsurance services, as well as engages in real estate investment business. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.