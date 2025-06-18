Erinn Burnough Acquires 8,968 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) Director Erinn Burnough acquired 8,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,998.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,183.73. The trade was a 8.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. BTIG Research set a $8.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 206,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 368,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 244,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

