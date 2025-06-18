GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Receives C$71.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$74.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

About GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

