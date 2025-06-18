Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Christopher Reynolds Sells 6,858 Shares

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Reynolds sold 6,858 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.37, for a total transaction of C$585,448.26.

Christopher Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Christopher Reynolds purchased 858 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$79.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,617.48.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$84.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$60.74 and a 52 week high of C$88.03.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 137.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

