Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) VP Buys $24,998.30 in Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) VP Kay Lee Tidwell acquired 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $24,998.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,110.53. The trade was a 19.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.4%
NYSE HPP opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $390.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.43.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
