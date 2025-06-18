Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) VP Buys $24,998.30 in Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) VP Kay Lee Tidwell acquired 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $24,998.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,110.53. The trade was a 19.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE HPP opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $390.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

