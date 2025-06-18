CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Critical Survey

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Free Report) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CVR Medical has a beta of 29.23, indicating that its stock price is 2,823% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10x Genomics has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 10x Genomics 1 8 7 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CVR Medical and 10x Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

10x Genomics has a consensus target price of $15.81, indicating a potential upside of 49.69%. Given 10x Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A 10x Genomics -25.14% -23.22% -18.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVR Medical and 10x Genomics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 10x Genomics $610.78 million 2.13 -$182.63 million ($1.30) -8.12

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 10x Genomics.

Summary

10x Genomics beats CVR Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity and networks on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell gene expression flex; single cell immune profiling used to study the immune system; single cell Assay for Transposase Accessible Chromati (ATAC) solution to understand the epigenetic state; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression which enables simultaneous interrogation of both the RNA and chromatin accessibility, using ATAC in a single cell. The company also provides Visium platform which enables researchers to understand the spatial positions of biological analytes within tissues at high resolution; and Xenium platform for in situ analysis. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

