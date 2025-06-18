UWM (UWMC) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) is one of 15 public companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UWM to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 94.1% of UWM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UWM and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.16 billion $14.40 million -30.27 UWM Competitors $14.15 billion $1.46 billion -53.73

Profitability

UWM’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UWM. UWM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares UWM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM -0.36% -3.86% -0.55% UWM Competitors 10.07% 2.00% 0.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for UWM and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 0 5 2 0 2.29 UWM Competitors 134 602 752 7 2.42

UWM currently has a consensus target price of $6.86, suggesting a potential upside of 74.26%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 24.15%. Given UWM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UWM is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

UWM pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. UWM pays out -307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 40.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. UWM is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

UWM has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UWM competitors beat UWM on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

