Vicus Capital Sells 597 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,033,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $144.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.83. The company has a market capitalization of $326.14 billion, a PE ratio of 600.87, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

