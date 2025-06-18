Vicus Capital Sells 138 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,446,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,012,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,244,000 after purchasing an additional 107,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,790 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 21.5%

ITA opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

