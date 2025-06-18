Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,740,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 14.3% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 1.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $759.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $298.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $716.10.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

