Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Stock Position Decreased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,990 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 330,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 34,472 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

