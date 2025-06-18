Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,100 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.0%

United Rentals stock opened at $695.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

