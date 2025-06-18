Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Increased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

