Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Globant by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,506,000 after acquiring an additional 203,472 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,700,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,723,000 after purchasing an additional 197,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,382,000 after purchasing an additional 96,257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Globant by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 602,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after buying an additional 27,140 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of GLOB opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $238.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on shares of Globant and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Globant

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.