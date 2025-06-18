Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.1% during the first quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

