Grimes & Company Inc. Has $363,000 Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,527.36. This represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.01. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 640.00%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.