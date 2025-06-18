The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 182.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 18,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Wall Street Zen cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

