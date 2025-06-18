Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,498,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $207,000. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total transaction of $3,008,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,705,164.11. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,926.72. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,205. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $977.72 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,002.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $981.16. The company has a market capitalization of $433.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,034.79.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

