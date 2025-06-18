Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,011 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Down 2.2%

Rio Tinto stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

