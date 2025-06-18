QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,573 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 86,158 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,029,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 2,224,913 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,384,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,509,000 after buying an additional 1,355,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,383,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,474,000 after buying an additional 1,189,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 434,728 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 900,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 313,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE SMFG opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $16.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.