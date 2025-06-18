QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 27,557 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FOX by 327.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 2.3%

FOX stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35.

Insider Activity at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.