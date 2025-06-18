iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the May 15th total of 617,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,258.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,621,000 after buying an additional 728,205 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,929,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 534,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,427,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 298.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after purchasing an additional 214,181 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,995,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

