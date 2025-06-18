Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $754,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,017 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,279,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares during the last quarter. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,333,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,069,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.