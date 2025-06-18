Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 64.0% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

