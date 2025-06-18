Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 927 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $22,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.4%

GWW stock opened at $1,045.75 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $888.75 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,049.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,049.78.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,773.08. The trade was a 56.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,320. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair raised W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,123.13.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

