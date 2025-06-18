Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,017 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,279,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares in the last quarter. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,333,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $24,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.9%

EPD opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

