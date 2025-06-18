DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

