Optivise Advisory Services LLC Has $249,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,409 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,483,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

