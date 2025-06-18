DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XFEB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 7.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 66,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA XFEB opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (XFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.