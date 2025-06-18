Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 263.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,458 shares during the quarter. Harbor International Compounders ETF makes up 2.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.09% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,289 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 59,870 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 2,969.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,084,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Harbor International Compounders ETF alerts:

Harbor International Compounders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OSEA opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $455.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.88. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor International Compounders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor International Compounders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.