iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Cut by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,498,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 425,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,357,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,085,000.

IUSG stock opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

