DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 542 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,818,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JULW opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $193.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.34.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

