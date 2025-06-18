MN Wealth Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 215.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0%

VKTX opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

View Our Latest Report on Viking Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.