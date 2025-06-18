Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $266,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

