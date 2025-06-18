Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 66.7% – Should You Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 66.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 4,834,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,688% from the average daily volume of 270,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$887,170.00, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.61.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

