Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

