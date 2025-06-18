Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSMO. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $74.38.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
