MN Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 604 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,363,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

