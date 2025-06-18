Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,623 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 2.0% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

