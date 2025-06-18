SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Stock Position Boosted by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,554,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,677,000 after buying an additional 885,100 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,176,000. Headland Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,294,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,315,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,305,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

