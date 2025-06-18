Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Stock Price Down 31.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD – Get Free Report) dropped 31.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 130,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 595% from the average daily volume of 18,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Devonian Health Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36.

About Devonian Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, completed Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devonian Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devonian Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.