iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

