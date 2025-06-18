Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $479,597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,525,000 after buying an additional 3,878,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after buying an additional 3,064,673 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

